May 12 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment - on may 12 unit entered into an
amendment no. 1 amending first lien credit agreement, dated as
of october 11, 2013 - sec filing
* Caesars entertainment - amendment reduces interest rate
margins applicable to about $211 million of cerp's existing $270
million revolving credit facility
* Caesars entertainment - portion of revolving facility
that was not repriced under amendment will remain in effect with
existing interest rate margins
* Caesars entertainment corp - amendment reduces interest
rate margins applicable to cerp's existing approximately $2.4
billion term loan facility
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qamt1w)
