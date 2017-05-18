May 18 Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* Sees CZR Enterprise Wide net revenue $8.39 billion in 2017,$8.71 billion in 2018, $8.96 billion in 2019,$9.21 billion in 2020, $9.46 billion in 2021

* Sees CZR Enterprise Wide cap ex of $670 million in 2017, $541 million in 2018, $466 million in 2019, $472 million in 2020, $427 million in 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2rw60DH) Further company coverage: