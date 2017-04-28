April 28 Caesars Entertainment Corp-
* Caesars Entertainment-co's unit entered into an
incremental assumption agreement and amendment no. 1 that amends
first lien credit agreement, dated may 8, 2014
* Caesars Entertainment -among other things, amendment
provides for increase of cgph's existing term loan facility by
$175 million to about $1.3 billion
* Caesars Entertainment- amendment provides proceeds of $175
million increase of term facility will be held in escrow until
receipt of all required regulatory approvals
* Caesars Entertainment- amendment reduces interest rate
margins applicable to term facility, unit's existing $150
million revolving credit facility-sec filing
* Caesars Entertainment- if approvals not obtained by july
26, 2017, $175 million of proceeds to be repaid,cromwell's
property specific term loan remain outstanding
Source text: (bit.ly/2pdGiox)
