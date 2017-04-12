BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
April 12 Caesars Entertainment Corp:
* Caesars Growth Properties Holdings intends to seek a repricing of its existing $1.14 billion term loan B due 2021
* Caesars Growth Properties Holdings intends to also raise $175 million add-on term loan
* Intends to raise $175 million term loan to repay outstanding amounts under Cromwell's property-specific term loan - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oYsf7o) Further company coverage:
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.