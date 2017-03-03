UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 3 Cafe De Coral Holdings:
* Continuing Connected Transactions
* Company entered into 2017 framework agreement with Fung Yuen (Hk)
* Agreement in relation to provision of services for a further term of three years from 1 april 2017 to 31 march 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources