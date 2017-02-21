UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Cafom SA:
* Q1 Revenue 109.9 million euros ($115.93 Million) versus 106.9 million euros year ago, UP 2.8 PERCENT
* Expects another year of sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9480 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources