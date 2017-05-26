May 26 CAI International Inc:

* CAI international - on may 22, 2017, co entered into a second amended and restated employment agreement with Victor M. Garcia, company's president and chief executive

* CAI International Inc - employment agreement will remain in effect until may 1, 2020, subject to automatic renewal for an additional 36 months