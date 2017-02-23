UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 23 Cairn Energy Plc
* Appointment of eric hathon as director of exploration
* Hathon will succeed richard heaton, currently cairn's director of exploration, who is retiring
* Richard will step down from his role following cairn's annual general meeting in may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.