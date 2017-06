March 9 Cairn Homes Plc

* Supply/demand imbalance for new homes, particularly in dublin, as stark as it was at time of our IPO

* Confidence underpined in achieving our 2018 and 2019 targets of in excess of 850 units and 1,200 units respectively

* Intends to seek a primary listing on Irish stock exchange during 2017

* FY total revenues of eur 40.9 million, mainly from 105 completions