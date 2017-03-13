UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 Cairo Poultry Co Sae
* Shareholders approve FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
* To convene shareholders meeting for capital increase to EGP 479 million from EGP 383.2 million Source: (bit.ly/2mhSm3W) Source: (bit.ly/2nvcbFf) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources