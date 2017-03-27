UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
March 27 Cal-Maine Foods Inc:
* Cal-Maine Foods reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 sales $306.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $325 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cal-Maine foods Inc says "results for Q3 of fiscal 2017 reflect volatile market conditions egg industry has experienced throughout this fiscal year"
* Says Q3 results were affected by lower market prices and weaker demand trends compared with Q3 last year
* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - "egg markets have remained under pressure"
* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - "there have been no positive tests for AI at any Cal-Maine Foods locations"
* Says average customer selling prices for Q3 of fiscal 2017 were down 27.9 percent from same period a year ago
* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - will not pay a dividend for Q3 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
