April 11 CalAmp Corp:
* CalAmp announces court ruling in Omega patent infringement
case
* Says last week court entered judgment against calamp in
patent infringement lawsuit filed in December 2013
* Says recorded a reserve of $2.9 million in February 2016
at time of jury verdict
* CalAmp corp -recorded reserve of $6.0 million in its
financial statements for year ended February 28, 2017 as a
result of judge's award of trebled damages
* CalAmp - on April 5, trial court judge awarded Omega
trebled damages in aggregate amount of $8.9 million plus
attorneys' fees in amount to be determined
* CalAmp Corp - $6.0 million charge will impact fiscal 2017
GAAP-basis results of operations by $0.11 per diluted share
* CalAmp Corp - $6.0 million charge will not impact fiscal
2017 non-GAAP earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA
