PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 26 Calamp Corp:
* Calamp - co, omega stipulated, subject to agreement of court, to supplemental damages of $4.9 million for sales of products found to infringe omega's patents
* Calamp - damages for infringement of omega's patents from feb 25, 2016 through April 5, plus ongoing royalty for sales of products deemed to infringe after April 5
* Calamp - co is discontinuing products would be subject to royalty and therefore does not believe that any future royalty amounts will be material
* Calamp Corp says as result of stipulation, co expects to record additional reserve of $5.3 million in its fiscal quarter ending may 31, 2017 - sec filing
* Calamp Corp - reserve will not impact non-gaap earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA for fiscal quarter ending may 31, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2r6HRWC) Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.