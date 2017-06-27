June 27 CalAmp Corp-

* CalAmp reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue $88.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.9 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.38

* CalAmp Corp sees q2 consolidated revenue in range of $86 to $91 million

* CalAmp Corp sees q2 non-gaap net income in range of $0.23 to $0.29 per diluted share

* CalAmp - q2 gaap net income outlook includes a contribution of about $0.30 per diluted share from receipt of first installment of a legal settlement

* CalAmp Corp - q2 earnings outlook also contemplates a roughly 10% sequential quarter increase in research and development expense

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $89.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S