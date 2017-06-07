June 7 Calamp Corp:
* Calamp Corp - on june 2, notified that Hong Kong
International Arbitration Centre rendered decision in
proceedings involving co's units - sec filing
* Calamp Corp - on june 6, Lojack reached an agreement in
principle with Eve Energy, its controlling shareholder eve
holdings limited - sec filing
* Calamp Corp - agreement to resolve damage award by
payment to Lojack of approximately US$46 million
* Calamp Corp- Calamp has not yet determined income tax
effects of settlement
* Calamp Corp - amounts to be realized by Lojack pursuant
to settlement are expected to be material to Calamp s
consolidated financial position
