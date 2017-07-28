BRIEF-Calata Corp clarify and corrects assertions made in news article in philippine daily Inquirer

July 28 (Reuters) - Calata Corp

* Clarify and corrects assertions made in news article in philippine daily Inquirer on july 25 entitled "PSE delists Calata"

* Clarifies there in no truth in statement on co's talks with Sino-America Gaming Investment Group & Macau Resources Group failed

* Clarifies that co's profit for 2016 in the article is not correct

* Clarifies neithet co nor its offficer been directly involved in any stock maipulation issue happened five years ago as published in article Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: