June 7 Calatlantic Group Inc:
* Calatlantic Group Inc announces secondary common stock
offering by MP CA Homes LLC and proposed repurchase of common
stock
* Calatlantic Group Inc - offering by MP CA Homes of 10
million shares of aggregate 42.8 million shares of company's
common stock held by selling stockholder
* Calatlantic Group Inc - will not sell any shares in
proposed common stock offering and will not receive any of
proceeds from sale by MP CA Homes LLC
* Calatlantic Group Inc - also entered agreement with
selling stockholder to repurchase shares of co from selling
stockholder in of up to $100 million
* Calatlantic Group Inc - company intends to fund share
repurchase from cash on hand
