April 4 Calatlantic Group Inc:

* Issuing $125 million aggregate principal amount of its 5 7/8 pct senior notes due 2024 - sec filing

* Calatlantic Group Inc says 2024 notes will mature on november 15, 2024

* Calatlantic Group Inc says is issuing $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 5 1/4 pct senior notes due 2026

* Calatlantic Group Inc says 2026 notes will mature on June 1, 2026