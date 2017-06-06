BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
June 6 Calatlantic Group Inc
* Calatlantic Group - on june 6, co proposed offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of a new series of senior notes due 2027 - sec filing
* Calatlantic Group Inc - preliminary net new home orders for months of april and may 2017 were 2,710, as compared to 2,708 for same period in 2016
* Calatlantic Group Inc - preliminary new home deliveries for months of april 2017 and may 2017 were 2,147 versus 1,947 for same period in 2016
* Calatlantic Group - preliminary may 31, 2017 backlog of 7,672 units (an 8% increase as compared to ending backlog as of march 31, 2017)
* Calatlantic Group-intends to issue notice of redemption to holders of outstanding 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2032 to redeem 2032 notes for cash
* Calatlantic Group Inc - as of june 6, 2017, there was $253 million aggregate principal amount of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2032 outstanding
* Calatlantic Group Inc - pursuant to notice, co will redeem 2032 notes on august 7, 2017, unless earlier repurchased or converted
* Calatlantic Group Inc - as of june 6, 2017, approximately $342.9 million remains available for repurchases under share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.