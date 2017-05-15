May 15 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

* Caledonia Mining Corp announce a fatality at the blanket mine in Zimbabwe in a mining-related accident on 12 May

* Caledonia Mining Corp - blanket management has suspended mining activities in the specific mining area, being the eroica ore body

* Caledonia Mining Corp - suspension of mining activities at the mine, pending a full risk assessment and in-loco investigation