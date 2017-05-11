BRIEF-Exxon, Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
May 11 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: results for the first quarter of 2017
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share of 5.3 cents
* Caledonia says on track to achieve production target of 80,000 ounces by 2021 at its Zimbabwean subsidiary, blanket mine
* Caledonia says revised production target for 2017 is between 52,000 and 57,000 ounces of gold
* Dividend of 5.5 United States cents per annum will be maintained.
HOUSTON, June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp and Synthetic Genomics Inc said on Monday they had found a way to more than double the amount of lipids produced by algae in a lab, moving a potential alternative to fossil fuels closer to commercial viability.
SAO PAULO, June 19 Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.