March 16 Caleres Inc

* Caleres reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.16 including items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Caleres inc sees 2017 consolidated net sales $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion

* Caleres inc sees 2017 famous footwear same-store-sales up low-single digits

* Caleres inc - "taking a cautious view of near-term, as we expect to see continued pressure in retail based on current environment"

* Caleres inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share $2.10 to $2.20

* Caleres inc - qtrly same-store-sales up 0.3%

* Caleres inc - qtrly consolidated sales of $639.5 million were up 5.1%

* Caleres inc sees 2017 brand portfolio sales up high-teens

* Q4 revenue view $630.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S