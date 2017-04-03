BRIEF-Capital One Financial's May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 pct
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
April 3 Calfrac Well Services Ltd:
* Calfrac announces equity cure election
* Calfrac Well Services - provided notice to banking syndicate has elected to use first of its two fully-funded $25 million equity cures
* Calfrac Well Services - elected to trigger first of its cures even though it is fully compliant with financial covenants included in its credit agreement
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - use of equity cure effective as of quarter ending June 30, 2017
* Expects Q2 ASMs of 15,615 million - 15,665 million - SEC filing
* Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc as of June 09, 2017 - SEC Filing