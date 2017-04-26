April 26 Calfrac Well Services Ltd
* Calfrac announces first quarter results and update on 2017
capital program
* Q1 revenue C$268.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$239.2
million
* Q1 loss per share C$0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - continues to evaluate
opportunities to reactivate additional equipment in Canada
throughout summer
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - is in final stages of
reactivating two incremental fleets in colorado with
contributions expected for at least half of q2
* Calfrac Well Services - continues to engage with clients
in existing, legacy operating areas as well as in areas where
company has no operating history
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - "outlook for company's
operations in Canada remains positive"
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - "in Mexico, business
environment remains challenging with very limited onshore
pressure pumping activity"
* Calfrac Well Services - will continue to evaluate market
while maintaining a small scale operating presence with a
minimal cost structure in Mexico
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd - announcing an increase in its
2017 capital budget from $25.0 million to $45.0 million
