BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 Calgon Carbon Corp
* Calgon Carbon announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Q4 sales $137.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Pace of orders for our mercury removal products for first two months of 2017 is running well ahead of last year"
"Cautiously optimistic about potential for revenue growth in our legacy calgon carbon business in 2017 for several reasons"
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and senior leadership transition