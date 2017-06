June 5 Calgon Carbon Corp

* Calgon Carbon signs water treatment contracts valued at $3.5 million for removal of PFOS

* Calgon Carbon Corp - ‍will supply nine model 12-40 GAC adsorption systems (18 vessels) and over 700,000 pounds of filtrasorb 400AR GAC​

* Calgon Carbon Corp - ‍GAC adsorption equipment will be installed in stages, with all equipment expected to be in service by Q4 of 2017​