INSIGHT-China's pork demand hits a peak, shocking producers, as diets get healthier
* In April, government started new healthy lifestyle campaign
May 10 Calian Group Ltd
* CALIAN REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.55
* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.55
* QTRLY REVENUE C$67.1 MILLION, DOWN 2 PERCENT
* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.75 TO C$2.00
* CALIAN GROUP LTD - EXPECT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF $265 MILLION TO $285 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In April, government started new healthy lifestyle campaign
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.
WASHINGTON, June 19 A man killed in a crash last year while using the semi-autonomous driving system on his Tesla Model S sedan kept his hands off the wheel for extended periods of time despite repeated automated warnings not to do so, a U.S. government report said on Monday