March 23 Calibre Mining Corp:

* Calibre Mining Corp - co and Centerra Gold Inc continue to advance exploration programs on siuna gold-copper project, located in northeast Nicaragua

* Calibre Mining- Centerra can earn 70 pct interest in 253 km(2) project by investing a total of $9.0 million in exploration on property before Dec. 31, 2020