BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 California Resources Corp
* California resources corporation and macquarie announce joint venture to invest up to $300 million in oil & gas properties
* California resources corp - mira has committed to fund $160 million for development of oil and gas properties in california
* California resources corp - mira will fund 100 percent of development wells in which it will earn a 90 percent working interest
* California resources corp - crc's working interest will revert from 10 to 75 percent upon mira achieving an agreed return
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Swiss private banking group Julius Baer pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe into the world soccer governing body FIFA.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.