June 5 Calithera Biosciences Inc:

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - clinical data from its product candidate CB-1158, a first-in-class arginase inhibitor​

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - ‍CB-1158 was generally well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events​

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - ‍no grade 3 treatment related adverse events were reported.​