BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU
June 5 Calithera Biosciences Inc:
* Calithera Biosciences Inc - clinical data from its product candidate CB-1158, a first-in-class arginase inhibitor
* Calithera Biosciences Inc - CB-1158 was generally well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events
* Calithera Biosciences Inc - no grade 3 treatment related adverse events were reported. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying as much as a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the U.S. airline.