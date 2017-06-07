June 7 Calithera Biosciences Inc:

* Calithera Biosciences announces FDA fast track designation granted to CB-839 for treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma

* Calithera Biosciences - "look forward to initiating a global randomized trial of CB-839 in combination with everolimus for treatment of renal cell carcinoma in second half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: