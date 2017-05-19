BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company enters into a ninth amendment to credit agreement
* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing
May 19 Callon Petroleum Co:
* Callon Petroleum - currently in process of negotiating amendment & restatement of fifth amended and restated credit agreement, dated march 11, 2014
* Callon Petroleum - amendment increase total notional amount available under co's senior secured revolving credit facility from $500 million to $2 billion
* Callon Petroleum - current proposal for sixth amended and restated credit agreement will increase borrowing base from $500 million to $650 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2ryWgHY Further company coverage:
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing