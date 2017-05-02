French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Callon Petroleum Co
* Callon Petroleum Company announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $81.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $79.1 million
* Callon Petroleum - qtrly daily production of 20.4 mboe/d, sequential quarterly increase of 11% in total daily production and 14% increase in daily oil production
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22
* Sees q2 total production 21,500 - 23,500 boe/d
* Sees 2017 total production 22,500 - 25,500 boe/d
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount