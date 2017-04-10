BRIEF-Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report
* Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 CalPERS :
* CalPERS says asks for support from FirstEnergy Corp's shareholders to vote for shareowner proposal on climate change reporting - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2oqEtVf Further company coverage:
* Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access Pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.