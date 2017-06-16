BRIEF-Shenzhen Hirisun Technology's shareholder cuts 1.9 pct stake in co
* Says shareholder cut 1.9 percent stake in the co from 12.8 percent stake
June 16 CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA:
* SAYS APPOINTED FRANCESCO GIANNI AS CHAIRMAN AND ALBINO MAJORE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
MARAWI CITY, Philippines, June 22 Islamist militants holed up in a southern Philippines town have been cornered and their firepower is flagging, the military said on Thursday, as the five-week battle for control of Marawi City raged on.