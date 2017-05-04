BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp :
* Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly total sales volume 129,856 BPD versus. 124,440 bpd
* Qtrly total facility production 135,351 bpd versus. 127,880 bpd
* Calumet Specialty Products Partners - for 2017, partnership continues to anticipate total capital expenditures in range of $120 to $140 million
* Qtrly net loss of $ 6.2 million versus. $ 67.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.