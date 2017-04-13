Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
April 13 Calyx Bio-Ventures Inc
* Calyx to acquire software assets and clients
* Calyx Bio-Ventures Inc says consideration for acquisition, company will issue 4.6 million common shares
* Calyx Bio-Ventures Inc - In consideration for acquisition, company will issue 4.6 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.