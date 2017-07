July 19 (Reuters) - Calyxt Inc:

* Anticipate that initial public offering price will be between $8.00 and $10.00 per share of common stock​ - SEC filing

* Earlier anticipated that initial public offering price will be between $15.00 and $18.00 per share of common stock - SEC filing ‍​ ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ub7h6B) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)