UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Cam Resources Bhd
* Unit received approval letter from SEDA on feed-in approval for a 2.0000 Mw biogas plant to sell renewable energy to Tenaga Nasional
* expected date of signing of power purchase agreement is on august 2017 at fixed feed-in tariff rate of rm0.4669 per KwH for 16 years Source (bit.ly/2qNJ1T2) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources