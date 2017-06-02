June 2 Cam Resources Bhd

* Unit received approval letter from SEDA on feed-in approval for a 2.0000 Mw biogas plant to sell renewable energy to Tenaga Nasional

* expected date of signing of power purchase agreement is on august 2017 at fixed feed-in tariff rate of rm0.4669 per KwH for 16 years Source (bit.ly/2qNJ1T2)