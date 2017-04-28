BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
April 27 Camber Energy Inc
* Camber Energy announces cost-cutting initiatives
* Cost-Cutting initiatives to significantly reduce overall general and administrative costs
* Relocating corporate headquarters and related operations to San Antonio, Texas from Houston, Texas
* Entered into a service agreement with Enerjex Resources to outsource management of back-office functions for fixed monthly fee
* Pursuing other strategic options to further improve its capital structure
* Co and board has accepted Ken Sanders' resignation as chief operating officer as part of this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced on Wednesday its average prices at refineries by 2.3 percent for gasoline and 5.8 percent for diesel, the company said in a securities filing.