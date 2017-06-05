BRIEF-Apogee Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue $272.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million
June 5 Camber Energy Inc
* Camber Energy announces leadership changes
* Says Robert Schleizer appointed interim CFO
* Says CEO Anthony C. Schnur resigned
* Camber Energy Inc - continues to progress its plan to comply with lender obligations and to return company to positive cash flow generation
* Board of directors has named current board member, Richard N. Azar ii as interim chief executive officer
* Camber Energy Inc - energy intends to effect meaningful change to improve its financial performance and enhance its liquidity and capital resources
* Camber Energy Inc - company is actively engaged in process of implementing a cost reduction program
* Camber Energy Inc says "board and management team are committed to taking immediate and rapid action to streamline company"
* Camber Energy Inc - continues to progress its plan to comply with lender obligations and to return company to positive cash flow generation
* Hain Celestial announces financial results and expands strategic plan to deliver enhanced shareholder value
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd: