BRIEF-Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos for $310 mln
* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online
Feb 24 Camber Energy Inc
* Camber Energy enters into purchase agreement to expand its Permian Basin position
* Deal for $11.03 million
* Concurrently with execution of PSA, CPII also entered into exploration agreement with certain undisclosed joint-venture partners
* Acquisition of arrowhead project will initially be 100% funded by Jaffe Energy Inc
* Unit CPII will put san andres well back into production once salt-water disposal well is placed into service
* CPII will own remaining 90 pct to 95 pct working interest in leasehold and will control operatorship of subject properties
* Exploration agreement gives cpii access to proprietary technical, geologic database over arrowhead project
* CPII is structured to ultimately be jointly owned 50 percent/50 percent by co and jei, after giving effect to certain earn-in provisions
* As consideration for exploration agreement, JV partners have option to own up to 10% working interest, 5 pct of which is carried in lease deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.