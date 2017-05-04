UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Cambium Learning Group Inc
* Cambium Learning Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $36 million
* Bookings for Q1 of 2017 decreased by 10 pct to $19.1 million
* Expects 2017 capital expenditures for product development to be roughly consistent with $17.3 million expended in 2016
* Sees 2017 general capital expenditures to be roughly consistent with $2.7 million expended in 2016
* Expects its 2017 cash income margin to grow between one and three percentage points compared to 2016
* Expects its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be roughly consistent with 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources