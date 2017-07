July 20 (Reuters) - Cambridge Bancorp

* Cambridge Bancorp announces second quarter 2017 earnings and declares increased dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 revenue rose 6.7 percent to $21.58 million

* Cambridge Bancorp-for quarter ended June 30, 2017, net interest, dividend income after provision for loan losses increased by $1.2 million to $14.2 million