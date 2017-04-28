April 28 Cameco Corp

* Cameco reports first quarter results

* Cameco corp qtrly loss per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.07

* Cameco corp - qtrly revenue $393 million versus $408 million

* Cameco corp - in second and third quarters, expect pricing on deliveries in uranium segment to yield results similar to q1

* Cameco corp - 2017 financial outlook and production expectations remained unchanged after q1

* Cameco corp - "our 2017 sales remain on track, at an average realized price that is well above current market"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$0.54, revenue view c$2.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cameco corp - cautious optimism remains unchanged and in near term, co will continue to evaluate all of its supply sources

* Q1 revenue view c$372.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S