April 28 Cameco Corp
* Cameco reports first quarter results
* Cameco corp qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.07
* Cameco corp - qtrly revenue $393 million versus $408
million
* Cameco corp - in second and third quarters, expect pricing
on deliveries in uranium segment to yield results similar to q1
* Cameco corp - 2017 financial outlook and production
expectations remained unchanged after q1
* Cameco corp - "our 2017 sales remain on track, at an
average realized price that is well above current market"
* Fy2017 earnings per share view c$0.54, revenue view c$2.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cameco corp - cautious optimism remains unchanged and in
near term, co will continue to evaluate all of its supply
sources
* Q1 revenue view c$372.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
