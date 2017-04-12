UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 Camel Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 717 million yuan worth of convertible corporate bonds, each with par value and an issue price of 100 yuan
* Says bonds are with a term of six years, and will be matured on March 23, 2023
* Coupon rate for each year is 0.3 pct, 0.5 pct, 1.0 pct, 1.3 pct, 1.5 pct and 1.8 pct
* Initial conversion price is 16.78 yuan per share
* Pacific Securities served as the main underwriters
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PhakMA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources