BRIEF-WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans
March 7 Cameo Resources Corp
* Cameo Resources Corp. Announces private placement and shares for debt transaction
* Cameo Resources Corp - intends to undertake a private placement financing of up to 4 million units at a price of $0.25 per unit
* Cameo Resources Corp - company anticipates that financing and shares for debt transaction will close concurrently
* Cameo Resources - intends to issue 1.7 million shares at deemed price of $0.25/share in settlement of debt in amount of $425,000 to two arm's length creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed.
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization