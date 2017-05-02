BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
May 2 Camino Minerals Corp
* Camino Minerals - intends to raise up to $2.5 million by way of private placement, to fund a phase 2 drill program at Los Chapitos project in Southern Peru
* Camino Minerals Corp - non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 2.6 million units at a price of $0.95 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited