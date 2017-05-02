May 2 Camino Minerals Corp

* Camino Minerals - intends to raise up to $2.5 million by way of private placement, to fund a phase 2 drill program at Los Chapitos project in Southern Peru

* Camino Minerals Corp - non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 2.6 million units at a price of $0.95 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: