UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 20 CammSys Corp :
* Says it receives patent about controlling method for ADAS using speed of car
* Says patent number is 10-2015-0148598
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/YHUVMU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15