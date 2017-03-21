BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group receives patents
* Says it received patent(No. ZL201410273652.2), for combined cutter and separable cutting method of ceramic substrate LED
March 21 CammSys Corp :
* Says 7.5 billion won worth of its 6th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants have been exercised into 3.0 million shares of the co at 2,514 won/share, as of March 21
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/F5pVJE
ZURICH, June 16 A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD, BOGDAN MICHALAK, SOLD HIS ENTIRE 27.11 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY